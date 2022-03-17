Security

Turkish drone targets car near Ain Issa

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Bayraktar TB2 drone pictured at the Geçitkale military airbase near Gazimağusa (Famagusta) in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Dec. 16, 2019. (Photo: AFP)
Syria Syria Turkish drones

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone attack caused material damage in the northeastern Syrian city of Ain Issa in the Raqqa governorate on Wednesday.

“A Turkish drone targets a civilian car in the Hoshan village, west of Ain Issa, causing material damage,” the media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Wednesday.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported a car being targeted.

It added that “Turkish ground forces have shelled positions in Al-Khalidiyah Houshan village to the west of Ain Issa, but no casualties have been reported.”

On Tuesday, two civilians in the northwestern Syrian city of Manbij were injured by a Turkish drone strike.

Read More: 2 civilians injured in Turkish drone strike on Syria’s Manbij: reports

Since late January, the number of Turkish drone strikes in northeast Syria has increased, primarily targeting areas held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

