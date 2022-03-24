Politics

President Barzani congratulates formation of “Saving the Homeland” alliance

The KDP, the Sadrist bloc, and the al-Siyada alliance announced the formation of the ‘Saving the Homeland’ coalition on Wednesday. In their press conference, they put forward their candidates for Iraq’s next president and prime minister.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
President Masoud Barzani, leader of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Iraq President Masoud Barzani Muqtada al-Sadr Mohammed al-Halbousi Khamis Khanjar Saving the Homeland

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani discussed the latest political developments in Iraq with leaders of the triple alliance by phone on Wednesday.

“President Barzani had phone calls with Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr, the Sunni Al-Siyada alliance’s leaders Mohammed al-Halboosi and Khamis Khanjar,” Barzani Headquarters posted on Facebook. “Barzani discussed the latest political developments in Iraq with the mentioned leaders.”

In the phone calls, Barzani congratulated the leaders on forming the largest parliamentary bloc, ‘Saving the Homeland.’ He exchanged views with the leaders of the coalition on the nominees for President and Prime Minister of Iraq.

The head of the Sadrist bloc, Hassan al-Adhari, said in a press conference that "the most suitable candidate for the Save the Homeland coalition’s post of President of the Republic is Rebar Ahmed, and for the position of Prime Minister, Mohammed Jaafar Mohammed Baqir al-Sadr.”

