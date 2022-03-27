PM Barzani discusses cultural, education ties with Sharjah ruler 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, on Sunday.

The two leaders mainly discussed cultural ties between the Kurdistan Region and Sharjah, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister Barzani was welcomed by Al-Qasimi and academic officials at the American University of Sharjah (AUS). The prime minister was given a tour of the university.

Barzani and Al-Qasimi convened at the university to discuss the bilateral relations between the emirate and Kurdistan Region. They discussed the fields of education and culture as well as strengthening small businesses, according to a statement from the prime minister's press office.

The two leaders also discussed benefiting from Sharjah's "rich experience" in the cultural and academic fields, the statement added.

Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, the ruler of the UAE Sharjah, receives Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani at the American University of Sharjah (AUS). pic.twitter.com/rOhSBsnowS — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) March 27, 2022

Following the meeting, Barzani said he was "humbled by the grace shown" by Al-Qasimi "and the people of Sharjah in our first visit."

"I share his deep passion for quality higher education and an abiding faith in the potential of our youth," he added.

I’m humbled by the grace shown by the Sharjah Ruler HH @HHShkDrSultan, and the people of Sharjah in our first visit.



I share his deep passion for quality higher education and an abiding faith in the potential of our youth -mb. pic.twitter.com/7rYs4ApOse — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) March 27, 2022

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Friday to attend two conferences, the Global Energy Forum and World Government Summit, that will begin on Monday and Tuesday.

On Saturday, the prime minister also met with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaima. They discussed enhancing bilateral ties.