KRG Confirms 100 Percent Completion of Erbil Emergency Rapid Water Supply Station

KRG officials confirm the core infrastructure is fully completed, with final network connections now in their last stages.

38 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced a major milestone in Erbil’s water infrastructure, confirming on Saturday, that the main station of the emergency rapid water supply project has been completed at 100 percent, with final integration into the city’s network nearing completion.

Ari Ahmed, Director General of Water and Sewerage in the Kurdistan Region, told Kurdistan24 that the emergency water supply project for Erbil has made significant progress, with the station fully completed and initial receiving processes already underway.

He noted that work is continuing on another key component of the project—connecting the system to Erbil’s internal water network.

“This phase has reached its final stage, with 85 percent of the work completed so far, and progress is moving smoothly,” he said.

Ahmed emphasized that the project goes beyond the construction of a single emergency station, describing it as a strategic infrastructure initiative.

He explained that the project includes linking three emergency water stations to the city’s network, forming an integrated system designed to strengthen water distribution across Erbil.

In his concluding remarks, Ahmed stressed the importance of the project, stating: “With the completion of these works and the connection of the main lines to the city’s network, all residents of Erbil will benefit directly and indirectly. This will have a major impact on improving water distribution across the city.”

The Emergency Rapid Water Supply project—also known as the Erbil Emergency Water Supply Project—was completed in late 2025 and inaugurated by KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Launched on September 8, 2024, the project was completed in record time and built by Kaywan Company, employing around 5,000 workers at its peak across three shifts.

The system is designed to supply 480,000 cubic meters of potable water daily, meeting Erbil’s needs for the next 30 years.

It includes 20 reservoirs with a total storage capacity of 300,000 cubic meters and sources water from the Great Zab River, treated according to WHO and Iraqi standards.

With a total cost of $480 million, the project serves approximately 1.5 million residents and 248,000 households, covering multiple neighborhoods that have historically faced water shortages.

Officials say the initiative will also help phase out over 1,000 groundwater wells, reducing environmental strain and addressing recurring summer water shortages in the city.