US-led coalition discusses reform with Ministry of Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Col. Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of the US-led coalition's Military Advisor Group North, met with Ministry of Peshmerga officials to discuss Peshmerga reform on Monday.

He met with Major-General Bakhtyar Muhammed, military advisor to Unit 70, and Unit 80's advisor Brigadier General Hazhar Omer.

"Tremendous engagements with sBG Hazhar @hazhar_o and sMG Bakhtyar this afternoon," Col. Burroughs tweeted on Monday.

"Incredible dialogue about Peshmerga Reform and enhancing @KRG_MOPE (Ministry of Peshmerga) command and control. Dedicated to the betterment of the #Peshmerga and the #DefeatDaesh mission," he added.

Tremendous engagements with sBG Hazhar @hazhar_o and sMG Bakhtyar this afternoon. Incredible dialogue about Peshmerga Reform and enhancing @KRG_MOPE command and control. Dedicated to the betterment of the #Peshmerga and the #DefeatDaesh mission. #AdviseAssistEnable — Deputy Director MAG-North Colonel Todd Burroughs (@DepDirMAGN) April 4, 2022

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany form the unique Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG) that enthusiastically supports the project to establish a modern, effective, affordable, and accountable Peshmerga force under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

As part of those efforts, Kurdish leaders decided last year to put heavy support units of the Peshmerga's Unit 80 and Unit 70, currently under the separate commands of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), under the control of the Ministry of Peshmerga. The MNAG welcomed the move.

"Always great meeting with you too, thank you very much for your efforts and support to the Peshmerga forces," Brigadier General Hazhar Omer said in response to the tweet.

Earlier, a Dutch Military Advisor on Peshmerga told Kurdistan 24 that the KRG's Council of Ministers needs to make swift decisions on command and control to establish two new unified Peshmerga divisions.

Read More: Council of Ministers' department meets with Ministry of Peshmerga on reform

Today, @hazhar_o senior adviser of @KRG_MOPE met with @DepDirMAGN, were they discussed the ongoing relations & cooperation between the #Peshmerga & the coalition forces.

& establishing two Peshmerga division & the joint work of the Peshmerga & #ISF in the joint security areas. pic.twitter.com/RjkeC0wVAB — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) April 4, 2022

According to a tweet from the Ministry of Peshmerga, the two sides discussed the ongoing relations and cooperation between the Peshmerga and Coalition forces.

Read More: US-led coalition and Iraqi defense ministry laud cooperation between Iraqi Security Forces and Peshmerga

Moreover, they discussed the establishment of two Peshmerga divisions and coordination between the Peshmerga and Iraqi Security Forces (ISF).