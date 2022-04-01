US-led coalition and Iraqi defense ministry laud cooperation between Iraqi Security Forces and Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led coalition once again praised the Kurdish Peshmerga and the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) for their effective coordination against ISIS.

“The teamwork & dedication demonstrated by our #ISF & #Peshmerga partners in the anti-Daesh (ISIS) fight, reflect their commitment to defending Iraq’s territorial integrity & unity & rebuilding to create a better life for their community,” tweeted the coalition’s official account on Thursday. “We remain committed to #AdviseAssistEnable them.”

The tweet was in response to a video released by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense about these joint efforts against ISIS, particularly operations to prevent ISIS movements along Iraq’s border with Syria.

The ISF and Peshmerga ramped up cooperation against ISIS in the disputed territories following a spate of attacks by ISIS in these areas last November that killed civilians and Peshmerga.

“With our Peshmerga brothers, we were able to reduce the security gap between Gilbarat and Faysh Khabur on the Iraqi-Syrian border,” said the spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, Maj. Gen. Tahseen Al-Khafaji, in the video.

The official Iraqi video said that intelligence sharing between the ISF and Peshmerga has “had a positive and tangible impact.”

“This is reflected when our brothers in the Kurdistan Region handed over wanted individuals,” Al-Khafaji said.

“We, as a joint force, especially the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) and the Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan Region, were able to run operations and arrest terrorists in Kurdish territories,” he added.