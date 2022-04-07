2 US soldiers injured by indirect fire in Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Indirect fire attack injured two US service members in the Green Village in Syria’s Deir al-Zor province, the US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) announced on Thursday.

This morning, an indirect fire attack targeted Coalition forces at Green Village in northeast Syria. The attack injured two U.S. service members. One was treated and released, while the other is under evaluation for traumatic brain injury. This incident is under investigation. — Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) April 7, 2022

“The attack injured two US service members. One was treated and released, while the other is under evaluation for traumatic brain injury. This incident is under investigation,” SOJTF LEVANT tweeted on its official account.

Iran-backed groups are suspected of carrying out the attack.

The Green Village, a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) base with a small coalition troop presence in Deir al-Zor, was also targeted with eight rounds of indirect fire in early January by Iran-backed groups. That attack did not cause any casualties.

Read More: US strike in eastern Syria—follows third attack on Coalition targets

The US-led coalition retaliated to that attack by striking seven suspected Katyusha rocket sites.

“These inaccurate and indiscriminate indirect fire attacks pose a serious threat to innocent civilians because of their lack of discrimination,” said the Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr. at the time.

The east bank of the Euphrates river in Deir al-Zor is controlled by the SDF forces while the west bank is controlled by the Syrian government and its allies, including Iran-backed groups.