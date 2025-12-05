PM Barzani, UAE FM Forge Strategic Alignment on Regional Security and Bilateral Ties

PM Masrour Barzani met UAE FM H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to reaffirm ties and discuss regional stability, following a summit with the UAE President.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan amid a series of high-stakes engagements in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The meeting, coming on the heels of summits with the nation's highest leadership, underscores a mutual resolve to not only maintain but aggressively expand a bilateral relationship that has become a cornerstone of economic and political stability in an increasingly volatile Middle East.

On Friday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani took to the social media platform X to announce the outcomes of his dialogue with the top Emirati diplomat.

In his statement, the Prime Minister confirmed that during his audience with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both leaders explicitly agreed "to continue to strengthen the cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE in support of stability, development, and shared interests."

I’m pleased to meet with HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.



We agreed to continue to strengthen the cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE in support of stability, development, and shared interests. pic.twitter.com/dD6XXnBTrD — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) December 5, 2025

The agenda of the meeting was not limited to bilateral ties; it encompassed a broad strategic review of the latest developments regarding the general situation in Iraq and the wider region, signaling a shared commitment to navigating the complex post-election landscape in Baghdad with coordinated diplomatic foresight.

This engagement with the Foreign Minister served as the diplomatic capstone to a day defined by top-tier access and strategic alignment. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Barzani was received by the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

That summit, held in the Emirati capital, was described as the pinnacle of the Prime Minister’s official visit, designed to solidify economic alliances and coordinate responses to rapid changes sweeping the region.

Their discussions delved deeply into the political aftermath of the Iraqi Council of Representatives elections, with both leaders engaging in a comprehensive review of the security and political challenges facing the federal government in Baghdad.

During his session with the President, Prime Minister Barzani expressed profound gratitude for the continuous support the United Arab Emirates has extended to the Kurdistan Region.

He specifically highlighted the recent appointment of a special Emirati envoy for economic affairs with the Kurdistan Region as a tangible signal of Abu Dhabi’s dedication to deepening economic integration. Both sides agreed on the vital importance of strengthening relations in all fields, reinforcing a roadmap for future collaboration that transcends traditional diplomatic boundaries.

The diplomatic momentum for this visit began immediately upon Prime Minister Barzani’s arrival on Thursday, December 4, when he was warmly welcomed by Saeed Bin Mubarak al-Hajeri, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Shortly thereafter, the Prime Minister held substantive talks with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Saif bin Zayed al-Nahyan. In that meeting, the officials underscored the importance of strengthening the longstanding friendship that binds the Kurdistan Region and the UAE, emphasizing the necessity of expanding cooperation and coordination across a range of sectors to meet modern challenges.

The diplomatic warmth exhibited during these successive meetings is underpinned by a robust economic reality that transforms political rhetoric into tangible assets. The United Arab Emirates has established itself as one of the Kurdistan Region's largest and most consequential trading partners.

The economic footprint of the UAE in the Region is massive, with over 120 Emirati companies currently operating on the ground, including 15 large-scale corporations.

According to data highlighted during the visit, total direct investment from the UAE into the Kurdistan Region now exceeds $3.3 billion, with an additional $420 million invested in joint ventures. This financial relationship has had a profound human impact, creating over 150,000 jobs in the past four years alone.

The UAE was among the first Gulf states to establish a strong diplomatic presence in the area, opening a consulate in Erbil in 2012. Since then, the consulate has become a focal point for deepening bilateral ties, facilitating the flow of investment and diplomatic coordination that culminated in this week's leadership summits.

As Prime Minister Barzani concludes his engagements with Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and the wider Emirati leadership, the visit stands as a testament to the ongoing commitment of both Erbil and Abu Dhabi to deepening their partnership, reinforcing a vital corridor of stability and prosperity in the Middle East.