Iraq’s National Security Advisor discusses ceasefire in Yemen with US Ambassador 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji discussed the United Nations-sponsored truce between Yemen’s Houthis and the Saudi Arabia-led military coalition with US Ambassador Matthew Tueller on Wednesday, according to a statement.

The warring parties in Yemen agreed on Saturday, the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, to the two-month nationwide truce brokered by the UN to halt the conflict, which has caused a severe humanitarian catastrophe in the country.

Al Araji hailed the truce and stressed the importance of “understanding” between the warring sides, according to the Iraqi official’s press office.

Iraqi officials and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed the truce.

The two officials also discussed the latest political developments in the region and bilateral US-Iraq relations.

Another topic discussed in the meeting was repatriating nationals of different countries from Syria’s notorious al-Hol camp. They spoke about ways of supporting Iraq in rehabilitating those returnees.

Iraq recently reintegrated 120 families it recently repatriated from the camp. Al-Hol has at least 58,000 residents, mainly Iraqis and Syrians and a number of other nationalities.