Religion

KRG continues to renovate Yezidi temples, shrines, and archaeological sites

The project is a part of the KRG Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs’ broader commitment to renovating all Yezidi temples, shrines, and archaeological sites in the Kurdistan Region.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Renovation work by the KRG on the Pere-Khosh-Ava Yezidi shrine, Shekhan district, Kurdistan Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Renovation work by the KRG on the Pere-Khosh-Ava Yezidi shrine, Shekhan district, Kurdistan Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Lalish Temple Yezidis Krg Pere-Khosh-Ava shrine

ERBIL (Kurdistan Region) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) continues to renovate Yezidi temples, shrines, and archaeological sites in the Kurdistan Region. 

Renovation and restoration work is continuing at the Pere-Khosh-Ava shrine in the Shekhan district, with around 90 percent of the work finalized. 

Renovation work by the KRG on the Pere-Khosh-Ava Yezidi shrine, Shekhan district, Kurdistan Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Renovation work by the KRG on the Pere-Khosh-Ava Yezidi shrine, Shekhan district, Kurdistan Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

As per the scheduled plan, the renovation will end in the next ten or fifteen days, and the shrine will be open for Yezidis to visit and practice their religious rituals. 

Renovation work by the KRG on the Pere-Khosh-Ava Yezidi shrine, Shekhan district, Kurdistan Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Renovation work by the KRG on the Pere-Khosh-Ava Yezidi shrine, Shekhan district, Kurdistan Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Hashim Abdal, the engineer working on the project, told Kurdistan 24’s correspondent in the Shekhan district that the Pere-Khosh-Ava shrine includes a 12-meter high dome, measuring 5 meters in width, designed in accordance with the Yezidi spiritual council’s wishes. 

Renovation work by the KRG on the Pere-Khosh-Ava Yezidi shrine, Shekhan district, Kurdistan Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Renovation work by the KRG on the Pere-Khosh-Ava Yezidi shrine, Shekhan district, Kurdistan Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

The renovation project is a part of the KRG Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs’ broader commitment to renovate all the Yezidi temples, shrines, and archaeological sites in Kurdistan Region. 

Renovation work by the KRG on the Pere-Khosh-Ava Yezidi shrine, Shekhan district, Kurdistan Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Renovation work by the KRG on the Pere-Khosh-Ava Yezidi shrine, Shekhan district, Kurdistan Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

“The KRG pays significant attention to the Yezidis. It puts a lot of efforts and funds together to renovate our shrines and ensure the existence of freedom of religion in the region,” Masoud Mahmoud, a Yezidi resident from Shekhan, told Kurdistan 24. “We (The Yezidis) have to recognize and appreciate what the KRG does for us.” 

Renovation work by the KRG on the Pere-Khosh-Ava Yezidi shrine, Shekhan district, Kurdistan Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Renovation work by the KRG on the Pere-Khosh-Ava Yezidi shrine, Shekhan district, Kurdistan Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

In the past three years, multiple projects have been undertaken by the KRG to restore and improve Yezidi temples and other holy Yezidi archaeological sites in the Kurdistan Region’s districts and villages, including but not limited to the Lalish temple.

Read More: At Yezidi burial ceremony, KRG pledges ongoing support, urges Sinjar Agreement implementation

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive