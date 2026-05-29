Trump Goes Public with Iran Deal Terms: No Nuclear Weapon, Open Strait, Enriched Material Destroyed

U.S. President Trump announced that immediate lifting of the US naval blockade and outlined the conditions of an emerging agreement

22 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a sweeping public statement that marked one of the most significant shifts in US-Iran relations in decades, President Donald Trump announced on Friday the lifting of the American naval blockade on Iran and laid out, a point by point, in his own words, the terms of an emerging agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Trump posted the declaration to his Truth Social account on Friday, after Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf had issued his own three-point statement on the negotiations, and as reports circulated that the two sides had already reached ceasefire terms in Doha days earlier, pending only Trump's final approval.

The U.S. president opened by restating what he described as a non-negotiable American position: Iran must agree that it will never possess a nuclear weapon or bomb.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Trump announced an immediate policy shift. The strait, he said, must be opened at once — with no tolls and unrestricted shipping traffic in both directions.

The naval blockade, which he described as "amazing and unprecedented," would now be lifted. Vessels trapped in the strait as a result of the blockade, he said, "may start the process of heading home."

Trump addressed the question of naval mines directly, stating that US underwater minesweepers had already destroyed numerous mines through detonation, and that Iran would be responsible for the immediate removal or detonation of any remaining ones — which, he added, "will not be many."

On the most consequential issue, Iran's enriched uranium, Trump outlined an arrangement of striking specificity. The material, which he referred to as "nuclear dust," is buried underground at sites he said were effectively sealed by collapsed mountains following a B-2 bomber strike 11 months ago.

Under the terms he described, the United States — working in close coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) — would excavate and destroy the material. Trump noted that only the US and China possess the mechanical capability to do so.

He added that no money would be exchanged "until further notice," and that other matters of lesser significance had also been agreed upon. He closed by stating he would convene in the Situation Room to make a final determination.

A declaration meeting a declaration

Trump's announcement came on the same day that Qalibaf, head of Iran's negotiating delegation, posted his own three-point statement to X — one that drew a stark distinction between military strength and diplomatic accommodation.

"We achieve our gains not through negotiations, but through missiles," Qalibaf wrote. "In negotiations, we only clarify them."

Qalibaf also warned that Tehran would take no preemptive steps before the other side moved, and that "the signatory of any agreement is the one who has better prepared himself for war and the future," language that signaled Iran intends to enter any final agreement from a position of demonstrated strength, not concession.

The public exchange of terms follows days of intensive back-channel diplomacy. NBC News had reported that negotiating teams from both countries reached agreement on ceasefire terms in Doha, Qatar, with the Iranian side having already briefed its leadership.

Despite Friday's dramatic public disclosures, American officials have continued to caution that the agreement remains fragile and could collapse at any moment.

CNN noted that Trump faces sustained pressure from within his own Republican Party and from the Israeli government, both of which have urged him to maintain maximum pressure on Tehran rather than offer any easing of terms.