Baghdad Reaffirms Air Defense Strategy and Border Security Measures

Baghdad reaffirmed that no actor will be allowed to undermine Iraq’s stability, as military officials highlighted strengthened border security and expanded air defense capabilities.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces on Friday delivered a forceful message on national sovereignty and internal stability, declaring that Baghdad will not allow any party to threaten the country’s security or disrupt its path toward reconstruction and development.

Sabah al-Numan, said Iraq is moving to establish “complete sovereignty” over the country’s airspace while maintaining heightened security preparedness along its borders.

In remarks to the Iraqi News Agency on Friday, al-Numan stated that Iraq’s borders — particularly its western frontier — are being fully secured through advanced surveillance systems and the highest levels of operational readiness.

Speaking about the protection of Iraqi airspace, al-Numan reiterated that the government is pursuing what he described as a comprehensive strategic vision aimed at strengthening air defense capabilities and enforcing full national sovereignty over the country’s skies.

He emphasized that Iraq now holds the initiative in maintaining security and “will under no circumstances allow any side to threaten its stability or undermine the security, reconstruction, and development achieved through the sacrifices of heroic martyrs.”

The remarks come as Iraqi officials continue to underscore the authority of the state over security and sovereignty matters amid ongoing regional tensions.

The latest statements also align with broader messages issued by Iraq’s leadership during Eid al-Adha gatherings in Baghdad.

Earlier on Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi reaffirmed the government’s determination to place all weapons under the exclusive authority of the state during a meeting with tribal leaders and public figures.

According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, al-Zaidi stressed that the government would not permit any violation of the rule of law or Iraqi sovereignty.

The Iraqi premier linked the weapons control campaign to wider state priorities, including combating corruption, strengthening sovereignty, and expanding Iraq’s regional and international relations in line with national interests.

The Iraqi government’s renewed emphasis on border security, weapons control, and air defense reflects a broader effort to project state authority while preserving stability and reconstruction efforts across the country.

Al-Numan’s remarks underscored that Baghdad views security and sovereignty as central pillars in protecting what Iraqi officials describe as the country’s ongoing recovery and development trajectory.