Turkish drone again targets car in northeast Syria

“There are initial reports of people wounded.”
The Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is pictured at Gecitkale military airbase on December 16, 2019. (AFP photo)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reports that a Turkish drone on Saturday targeted a car near the villages of Malik and al-Qayrawan, located to the south-west of al-Darbasiyah (Dirbêsiyê‎ in Kurdish), in the country’s northeastern Hasakah province.

“There are initial reports of people wounded,” the RIC said in a tweet.

The Syria-based Rojava Media Centre said in a tweet that the drone targeted the Gebez hill, 20 kilometers west of al-Darbasiyah.

Reportedly, the injured were taken to the Martyr Xebat hospital in al-Darbasiyah.

In recent days, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa, Tal Abyad, and Tal Tamr.

Turkey has also increased its drone attacks on northeast Syria.

After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack against Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire agreements with Ankara, allowing Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite these agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army have continued to target SDF-held areas (Syrian Democratic Forces).

On Friday, the SDF said that they have reported the ceasefire violations to international guarantors (Russia and the United States).

