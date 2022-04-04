2 injured in another Turkish drone strike in northeast Syria: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike injured two people in Abu Rasin (Zirgan in Kurdish) in the northwestern countryside of Syria's Al-Hasakah province on Monday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported.

The drone allegedly targeted the center of the Asayish (Internal Security Forces) in Abu Rasin.

Turkish-backed forces have recently increased their shelling of areas near Ain Issa and Tal Tamr. Turkey has also recently increased the number of drone strikes in northeast Syria.

A Turkish drone targeted a member of the General Command of the Syriac Military Council Orom Maroge in Tal Tamr on Sunday.

"A member of MFS General Command and fighters injured. We as MFS condemn this attack against our forces and SDF," the Syriac Military Council tweeted.

On Friday, one person was killed and two others injured by a Turkish drone attack, including the well-known poet Ferhad Merde, near the town of Tirbespi (Qahtaniya) in the northeastern Hasakah province.

Despite separate ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia and Turkey and the United States, in effect since October 2019, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish Army continue to target SDF-held areas.

Civilians have fallen victim to these attacks.

Turkey's recent bombardments and strikes in northeast Syria are providing a "safe environment" to terrorist cells in the region, Syriac Military Council spokesperson Matay Hana said on Monday.