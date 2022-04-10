Deputy Speaker Hawrami underlines importance of holding Kurdistan Parliament elections on time

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Parliament Deputy Speaker Dr. Hemin Hawrami underlined the importance of holding the autonomous region's parliamentary elections on time during a meeting with Spencer Fields, the Political Unit Chief at the US Consulate General in Erbil, on Sunday.

"Deputy Speaker Hawrami and Mr. Fields discussed the latest political developments in Kurdistan Region, particularly parties' disagreements over the reactivation of the Kurdistan High Electoral Commission, which is needed for the next Kurdistan Parliament election to be held on time," read a press release on the official Kurdistan Parliament website.

Deputy Speaker Dr. @heminhawrami & @USConGenErbil Political Unit Chief Spencer Fields discussed the importance for the democratic process of holding the next @KurdistanParl election on time , & Parliament’s legal duty to make preparations for the election: https://t.co/THF4leQBlT pic.twitter.com/hmZfwZgTm1 — Kurdistan Parliament (@KurdistanParl) April 10, 2022

Hawrami stressed that it is important for democracy to hold the Kurdistan Region election on Oct. 1, 2022, and "for this Parliament to fulfill its legal duty to sit and decide on renewing the electoral commission's mandate, which expired in December 2021."

The ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) earlier accused the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) of seeking to delay the elections.

Read More: KDP reaffirms support for holding Kurdistan Parliament elections on time

"The Deputy Speaker said that preparing to hold the election has both political and legal aspects, and preparing the legal aspect of the election is Parliament's responsibility," read the release.

Moreover, Hawrami said the Kurdish political parties should continue discussions to reach a political agreement on preparations for the election.

Recently parliament sittings have not taken place due to the disagreement between the KDP and PUK about the Kurdistan election commission and the Kurdistan Election Law.

"Dr. Hawrami stressed the importance of protecting the rights of Kurdistan Region's ethnic and religious communities in the electoral process, as safeguarding their rights is vital to maintain Kurdistan's peaceful coexistence between all its components," read the release.

The current parliamentary term ends on Nov. 6, 2022. Elections must be held before then. The Kurdistan Region President issued a presidential decree announcing Oct. 1, 2022, as the date for holding the next parliamentary elections.

The IHERC mandate expired on Dec. 20, 2019. To renew its mandate, Kurdish lawmakers need to pass a new law.