Coalition discuss command and control with Ministry of Peshmerga

"We discussed numerous reform initiatives to enhance #Peshmerga command and control."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Colonel Todd Burroughs met with the Ministry of Peshmerga Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Jamal Mohammed on Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022 (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Colonel Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of the US-led coalition's Military Advisor Group North, met with the Ministry of Peshmerga Chief of Staff LTG Jamal on Sunday. 

"We discussed numerous reform initiatives to enhance #Peshmerga command and control. Working together for a more secure tomorrow!" Burroughs tweeted after his meeting, which he called an "exceptional engagement."

The Ministry of Peshmerga said during their "beneficial meeting," the two sides discussed the "military reform process, and progress in the Ministry of Peshmerga."

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany form the unique Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG) that enthusiastically supports the project to establish a modern, effective, affordable, and accountable Peshmerga force under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

As part of those efforts, Kurdish leaders decided last year to put heavy support units of the Peshmerga's Unit 80 and Unit 70, currently under the separate commands of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), under the control of the Ministry of Peshmerga. The MNAG welcomed the move.

The MNAG hopes that the Ministry of Peshmerga will make changes in command and control to establish two new unified Peshmerga divisions.

