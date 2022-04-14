UK and Dutch Military advisors met with Ministry of Peshmerga to discuss reform

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Reform Directorate of the Ministry of Peshmerga discussed Peshmerga reform with the Dutch and UK Military advisors of the Multi-National Military Advisory Group (MNAG) on Tuesday.

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany form the MNAG. The group enthusiastically supports the establishment of a modern, effective, affordable, and accountable Peshmerga force under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Peshmerga (MOP) met with senior Dutch military adviser Captain (Navy) Bart van den Heuvel and senior UK military advisor David McKinley, Wing Commander at the UK Consulate Defence Adviser, both members of the MNAG.

According to the MOP, the Dutch and UK Military advisors discussed reform with the Peshmerga Reform Directorate Project Teams. They also discussed four "projects including the logistics, single uniform, @KRG_MOPE media strategy, & operating concepts of Peshmerga forces," the MOP tweeted.

Multi National Advisory group #MNAG / UK & NL met with the reform directorate project teams, discussing 4 projects including the logistics, single uniform, @KRG_MOPE media strategy, & operating concepts of Peshmerga forces. pic.twitter.com/5jv0o29UEu — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) April 12, 2022

"At the meeting, the reform teams presented their projects and pointed out the steps, plans, problems and obstacles facing the project's progress," the MOP said in a Facebook post.

"For their part, both Britain and the Netherlands have expressed readiness to solve the problems facing the (reform) process."

The MNAG continues to follow the Peshmerga reform process, Dutch Captain Bart van den Heuvel told Kurdistan 24.

"We have agreed to follow this process better, and this process, of course, starts with advising and supporting the Reform Department because reform starts with good project management," he said.

The Reform Directorate also met with Colonel Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of the US-led coalition's Military Advisor Group North, on Monday.

"The work of the Reform Directorate is essential to #PeshmergaProfessionalism through its numerous Peshmerga Reform projects," Col. Burroughs tweeted.

The work of the Reform Directorate is essential to #PeshmergaProfessionalism through its numerous Peshmerga Reform projects. It is always a pleasure to meet and dialogue on ways to enhance @KRG_MOPE capabilities. #AdviseAssistEnable https://t.co/zjjaLFVCKY — Deputy Director MAG-North Colonel Todd Burroughs (@DepDirMAGN) April 13, 2022

"It is always a pleasure to meet and dialogue on ways to enhance @KRG_MOPE (Ministry of Peshmerga) capabilities."