Security

UK and Dutch Military advisors met with Ministry of Peshmerga to discuss reform

The Ministry of Peshmerga said the Dutch and UK Military advisors discussed reform with the Peshmerga Reform Directorate Project Teams.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The Ministry of Peshmerga met with military advisors Captain (Navy) Bart van den Heuvel from the Dutch Consulate and David McKinley, Wing Commander at the UK Consulate Defence Adviser (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga/Facebook).
The Ministry of Peshmerga met with military advisors Captain (Navy) Bart van den Heuvel from the Dutch Consulate and David McKinley, Wing Commander at the UK Consulate Defence Adviser (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga/Facebook).
Kurdistan Ministry of Peshmerga MNAG Netherlands United Kingdom Peshmerga Reform Reform Directorate of the Ministry of Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Reform Directorate of the Ministry of Peshmerga discussed Peshmerga reform with the Dutch and UK Military advisors of the Multi-National Military Advisory Group (MNAG) on Tuesday.

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany form the MNAG. The group enthusiastically supports the establishment of a modern, effective, affordable, and accountable Peshmerga force under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Peshmerga (MOP) met with senior Dutch military adviser Captain (Navy) Bart van den Heuvel and senior UK military advisor David McKinley, Wing Commander at the UK Consulate Defence Adviser, both members of the MNAG.

According to the MOP, the Dutch and UK Military advisors discussed reform with the Peshmerga Reform Directorate Project Teams. They also discussed four "projects including the logistics, single uniform, @KRG_MOPE media strategy, & operating concepts of Peshmerga forces," the MOP tweeted. 

"At the meeting, the reform teams presented their projects and pointed out the steps, plans, problems and obstacles facing the project's progress," the MOP said in a Facebook post.

"For their part, both Britain and the Netherlands have expressed readiness to solve the problems facing the (reform) process."

The MNAG continues to follow the Peshmerga reform process, Dutch Captain Bart van den Heuvel told Kurdistan 24. 

"We have agreed to follow this process better, and this process, of course, starts with advising and supporting the Reform Department because reform starts with good project management," he said. 

The Reform Directorate also met with Colonel Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of the US-led coalition's Military Advisor Group North, on Monday. 

"The work of the Reform Directorate is essential to #PeshmergaProfessionalism through its numerous Peshmerga Reform projects," Col. Burroughs tweeted. 

"It is always a pleasure to meet and dialogue on ways to enhance @KRG_MOPE (Ministry of Peshmerga) capabilities."

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive