Iraqi investigation didn't find 'single shred of evidence' that Erbil hosted Israeli spy center: Report

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's investigations have not found any evidence supporting Iran's allegations that the Kurdistan Region hosted an Israeli spy center in its capital Erbil, according to a newspaper report on Monday.

Iran fired 12 ballistic missiles at Erbil on Mar. 13, alleging it had targeted a "strategic Zionist center" there. The impacted site turned out to be a civilian residence belonging to a businessman.

After that attack, the Kurdistan Region officials asked their Iraqi counterparts and international partners to launch an investigation into Tehran's "baseless" claims.

Top Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the country's national security advisor, visited the attack site to survey the damage.

Investigations studying the matter didn't find a "single shred of evidence" that supports Iranian allegations, two Iraqi officials told the Saudi Al-Sharq Al-Awsat under the condition of anonymity.

One of the officials said that the rubble of the damaged house aroused no suspicion. It was merely a "civilian building".

According to the officials, Iran did not previously raise any concern regarding the presence of an Israeli center in the country, adding they had asked the Iranians to provide evidence for their allegations.

The Kurdish leadership said the attack was part of a "pressure" campaign by Iran amid Iraq's attempts to form a new government.

Western and Gulf countries condemned the attack. The US delegation to the United Nations even called for a Security Council meeting to condemn Iran for that action.