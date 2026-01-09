Erbil and Rania Reaffirm Support for Western Kurdistan as Protests Respond to Aleppo Attacks

Protests in Erbil and Rania on Friday, reaffirmed support for Western Kurdistan and Aleppo’s Kurdish neighborhoods as Syrian army attacks displaced nearly 150,000 residents and killed 23 civilians.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Streets in Erbil and Rania filled with demonstrators as public anger and solidarity converged in response to continued Syrian Arab Army attacks on Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo, with crowds raising Kurdish flags and chanting slogans in support of Western Kurdistan and the besieged neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafieh.

On Friday evening, large crowds gathered on 60 Meter Road in Erbil, waving the Kurdish flag and chanting “Long live the resistance of Western Kurdistan,” reaffirming their full support for Syrian Kurdistan, particularly the residents of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafieh in Aleppo.

Protesters strongly condemned what they described as ongoing and indiscriminate attacks by the Syrian Arab Army against Kurdish civilians in Aleppo, denouncing the continued shelling of residential neighborhoods.

At the same time, a wide-scale public demonstration was held in the city of Rania, the center of the Raparin Autonomous Administration. Participants condemned the attacks on Kurdish neighborhoods in Western Kurdistan Kurdistan and emphasized Kurdish national unity.

Zubair Abdulrahim, speaking as a representative of the Rania demonstrators during a press conference, read out the protesters’ statement, saying, “We in the Raparin area have full confidence in the will, strength, and morale of our people in all four parts of Kurdistan.”

The demonstrators’ representative added, “We are confident, as always, that this confrontation and resistance will become another source of inspiration and a new story of success, and a reason for strengthening the Kurdish position.”

According to the information provided, for four consecutive days the Syrian Arab Army, under the command of Ahmed al-Sharaa, has launched military attacks against the Kurdish neighborhoods of Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsud in Aleppo.

The Syrian Arab Army has carried out what were described as indiscriminate bombardments using heavy weapons and tanks against the two Kurdish neighborhoods. As a result of the continued shelling, nearly 150,000 residents of these neighborhoods have been displaced.

The attacks have so far resulted in the deaths of 23 civilians and injuries to 98 others.

As military operations continue in Aleppo, demonstrations in Erbil and Rania underscored growing public solidarity with Kurdish neighborhoods under attack, linking local protests in the Kurdistan Region to the unfolding humanitarian and security crisis in northern Syria.