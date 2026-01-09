President Barzani, Trump Envoy Discuss Syria Developments, Urge De-escalation in Aleppo

President Masoud Barzani and U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack discussed Syria’s latest developments and urged de-escalation in Aleppo, stressing the need for stability, security, and peace amid rising tensions.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani and Mr. Tom Barrack, the U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy of President Donald Trump for Syria, held a phone conversation on Friday evening, during which they discussed the latest developments in Syria and the wider region, stressing the urgent need to de-escalate tensions and restore stability, particularly in the city of Aleppo.

According to Barzani Headquarters, President Barzani and Barrack exchanged views on the evolving political landscape in the region and the most recent developments inside Syria. Particular attention was given to the rising tensions in Aleppo, where both sides underscored the importance of making every possible effort to reduce escalation, normalize conditions, and take serious steps toward achieving security, stability, and peace.

The two officials agreed that sustained engagement and practical measures are essential to prevent further deterioration and to support a path toward calm and stability amid the ongoing challenges facing Syria.

The phone call comes on the same day President Barzani also received a separate telephone call from Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, during which the Syrian leader reaffirmed that Kurds are an indigenous and fundamental component of the Syrian nation.

According to the readout of that conversation, discussions focused on the latest political developments inside Syria and broader regional changes, with both sides emphasizing the importance of preserving stability and enhancing joint coordination.

A central issue raised was the status of the Kurdish population within the Syrian state. President al-Sharaa explicitly recognized the Kurds as an “indigenous and main component” of the Syrian people and pledged the Syrian state’s full commitment to guaranteeing their national, political, and civil rights without discrimination. He stressed that these guarantees apply equally to Kurds alongside all other components of Syrian society.

President Barzani welcomed and appreciated President al-Sharaa’s assurances, expressing his support for the will and aspirations of the Syrian people. He emphasized the importance of building a state that includes all components as genuine partners in governance.

The conversation concluded with President Barzani underscoring the need for continued consultation and coordination, describing them as essential for safeguarding the interests of all parties and preserving social peace.

Together, the two phone calls highlight President Barzani’s parallel engagement with international and regional actors as efforts intensify to calm the situation in Aleppo and promote a more inclusive, stable, and peaceful future for Syria.