Security

4 Syrian Kurdish Asayish officers injured by Turkish drone strike near Zirgan

"At least 9 people were killed and 28 injured by Turkish drone attacks."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Turkish drone strike injured four Asayish on Monday (Photo: RIC)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Four Internal Security Forces (Asayish) officers in Abu Rasin (Zirgan in Kurdish) in Syria's Hasakah province were injured by a Turkish drone strike, the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported on Monday.

"At least 9 people were killed and 28 injured by Turkish drone attacks since the beginning of 2022," the RIC said.

According to the RIC, Zirgan "has been continuously shelled by Turkish-backed SNA (Syrian National Army) groups over the past few days."

Despite ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia and Turkey and the United States since October 2019, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish Army continue to target SDF-held areas regularly. 

In recent days, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa and Tal Tamr in Hasakah province. 

These intensified attacks coincide with a new Turkish offensive launched on Monday against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region's border areas.

On Sunday, Zia Tal Tamir, a fighter of the Assyrian al-Khabour Guards, was killed by Turkish shelling near Tal Tamr.

