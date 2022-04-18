Shelling injures child in Syria's Hasakah province: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A little girl was injured when an artillery shell fired by Turkish-backed forces hit her family’s house in the vicinity of Khadrawi village in Abu Rasin (Zirgan in Kurdish) in Hasakah province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday.

“Turkish intensive shelling on the countryside of Tel Tamr and Abu Rasin has continued since the early morning hours of Monday, causing material damage to civilian houses,” the report added.

“Military escalation and intense bombardment of several villages in the countryside of Tal Tamr and the center of Zarkan district,” Matay Hanna, spokesperson for the Syriac Military, tweeted on Monday.

“The Turkish occupation uses artillery, launchers, and mortars indiscriminately, with intense overflights of drones.”

On Sunday, Zia Tal Tamir, a fighter of the Assyrian al-Khabour Guards, was killed by Turkish shelling near Tal Tamr.

In recent days, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa and Tal Tamr in the Hasakah province.

Turkey has also increased its drone attacks on northeast Syria recently.