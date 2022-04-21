Syrian Kurdish party offices set on fire again in northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masked men threw Molotov cocktails at the offices of the Kurdish National Council (KNC) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Syria (KDP-S) in the Kurdish city of Kobani, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday evening.

The ARK news agency reported that an office of the Kurdistan Yekity Party - Syria was also attacked in Kobani on Wednesday. Also, the KNC website said in a post that three offices were attacked on Wednesday.

The Syrian Kurdish Revolutionary Youth Movement, a group affiliated with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Democratic Union Party (PYD), was reportedly behind these attacks.

The SOHR report said this is the fifth attack on offices of the KNC and the KNC-linked KDP-S parties since Monday.

So far, officers were attacked in Hasakah, Dirbesiye, Kobani, and Derik.

The Kurdish National Council (KNC) on Wednesday called on the US to pressure the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) leadership to stop these continued attacks against its offices across northeast Syria.

"(The) PYD's policy of intimidation against our people, the burning of the offices of the Kurdish National Council and its parties, is taking place before the eyes of the international coalition and the US, which is militarily supporting these forces that use violence against us," the KNC said in a statement.

The KNC previously held seven months of talks with parties affiliated with its rival, the PYD, with US support.

Talks have been suspended since the 2020 US presidential elections and have not resumed yet due to tensions between the two sides.