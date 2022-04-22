Suspected ISIS sleeper cells carry out attacks in Raqqa and Deir al-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Three Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters were killed in an attack by ISIS cells at their checkpoint near al-Sarj village north of Deir al-Zor, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Thursday.

The SOHR report said ISIS cells attacked an Internal Security Forces (Asayish) checkpoint in the Sahla Al-Banat area adjacent to Tel Al-Bayaa cemetery, east of Raqqa, on Thursday morning.

There were no casualties among the Asayish forces.

Furthermore, unidentified shooters murdered a driver for the Families of the Martyrs Foundation in his house in Karamaeast of Raqqa with a silenced weapon.

ISIS sleeper cell attacks continue across SDF-held areas.

According to data from SOHR, ISIS has carried out 65 operations in northeast Syria since early 2022.

The SDF said 49 people were killed in these attacks, including 18 civilians and 31 members of the SDF, Asayish, and military formations.