Rockets fired again at Turkish military base near Mosul

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey's Zilkan military base in the town of Bashiqa in Iraq's northern Nineveh province came under rocket fire again on Sunday evening, security sources reported.

One of the sources told Kurdistan 24 that six rockets were fired but did not provide further details.

The Kurdistan Region Counter-Terrorism Directorate also reported that three rockets landed near the base.

The statement added that the rockets were fired from the "Omar Qabji" intersection in Bashiqa.

The attack did not result in any casualties or damages.

The base was previously subjected to two attacks in early April. Those attacks also did not cause any casualties. No group claimed responsibility. Furthermore, in early February, over 15 rockets were fired at the base shortly after Turkish drone strikes targeted the Yezidi town of Sinjar, also in Nineveh province.

Factions affiliated with Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have been behind similar rocket attacks in the past and have repeatedly demanded Turkey withdraw its armed forces from Iraq.