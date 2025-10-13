KRG Allocates Approximately $86 Million to Resolve Water Shortage in Koya District

The Erbil Governorate confirmed that construction will soon begin, with the project to be carried out by a local company employing modern European designs, advanced technology, and local labor.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has approved the allocation of 112.147 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $86 million) to tackle the ongoing water shortage in Koya district, the Erbil Governorate announced on Monday.

According to the statement, the decision comes as part of the government’s broader plan to improve essential infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for residents in Erbil province. The project aims to provide a sustainable water supply for Koya’s rapidly growing population, especially following the completion of the new Erbil-Koya road, which is expected to spur urban expansion in the area.

Currently, the existing water system in the Koya district is unable to meet the needs of all residents. The new project will address this by sourcing water from the Little Zab River, ensuring a reliable supply for both the city center and the surrounding villages.

The Erbil Governorate confirmed that construction will soon begin, with the project to be carried out by a local company employing modern European designs, advanced technology, and local labor.

Koya, located east of Erbil, is a historically significant and rapidly developing district known for its cultural heritage and educational institutions, including Koya University. Over the past decade, the district has experienced steady population growth, increasing demand for public services such as clean water and infrastructure.

The initiative underscores the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ongoing commitment to strengthening public services and supporting balanced development across the region.

On Oct. 12, the Dukan-Sulaimani 3 water project was officially launched in Erbil, marking a significant step in the KRG’s ongoing efforts to address water scarcity in Sulaimani and its surrounding areas.

Also, on Sept. 28, the KRG approved an allocation of 195 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $138 million) to implement the Khabat Water Project, a major strategic initiative designed to provide a sustainable drinking water supply to Erbil's Khabat district and its surrounding areas.

