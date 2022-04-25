Security

Manbij village targeted again by Turkish drone strikes

A Turkish ‘suicide’ drone again targeted the village of Al-Muhsinli in the northern countryside of Manbij on Monday.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Al-Muhsinli village in the countryside of Manbij (Photo: Manbij Military Council).
Syria Manbij Manbij Military Council drone attacks in Syria Turkish drone strikes Turkish Army

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish ‘suicide’ drone again targeted the village of Al-Muhsinli in the northern countryside of Manbij on Monday, the Manbij Military Council (MMC) said in a statement on Monday. 

Moreover, another Turkish drone targeted the village of Arab Hassan in the Manbij countryside, and the Turkish Army shelled Arab Hassan village north of Manbij city.

The Manbij Military Council liberated the northern Syrian city of Manbij with US support in 2016.

In recent weeks, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa, Tal Abyad, and Tal Tamr. Moreover, there has been an increase in the number of Turkish drone strikes.

On Sunday, a Turkish drone also targeted the village of Al-Muhsinli without causing any casualties.

