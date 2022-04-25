Turkish drone targets Manbij with three missiles

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone targeted the village of Al-Muhsinli in the northern countryside of Manbij on Sunday evening with three missiles, the Manbij Military Council said.

“The Turkish occupation army continues its systematic violations by targeting populated villages,” the council said.

The Manbij Military Council, backed by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), liberated the northern Syrian city with US support in 2016 in one of the bloodiest urban battles against ISIS in Syria.

In recent weeks, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa, Tal Abyad and Tal Tamr.

Moreover, drone strikes markedly increased during the same period.

