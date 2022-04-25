Security

Turkish drone targets Manbij with three missiles

A Turkish drone targeted the village of Al-Muhsinli in the northern countryside of Manbij on Sunday.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Bayraktar TB2 drone pictured at the Geçitkale military airbase near Gazimağusa (Famagusta) in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Dec. 16, 2019. (Photo: AFP)
Syria Manbij Military Council Manbij Turkish drone strikes drone attacks in Syria SDF Al-Muhsinli

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone targeted the village of Al-Muhsinli in the northern countryside of Manbij on Sunday evening with three missiles, the Manbij Military Council said.

“The Turkish occupation army continues its systematic violations by targeting populated villages,” the council said.

The Manbij Military Council, backed by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), liberated the northern Syrian city with US support in 2016 in one of the bloodiest urban battles against ISIS in Syria.

In recent weeks, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa, Tal Abyad and Tal Tamr.

Moreover, drone strikes markedly increased during the same period.

