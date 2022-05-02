A 'lasting solution' is needed for Syria's al-Hol camp: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reiterated its call for "a lasting solution" to the untenable situation in northeast Syria's al-Hol camp on Monday after at least six people were killed there in April.

SOHR documented the death of a male and a female Iraqi refugee, three unidentified women, and a displaced Syrian woman in the notorious camp April.

Internal Security Forces ('Asayish' in Kurdish) also found the body of an Iraqi refugee shot dead by ISIS cells in the camp's first section on Sunday.

Read More: Iraqi refugee shot dead in Syria's al-Hol camp

"We, at the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), renew our appeal to the international community to find a lasting solution to 'Al-Hawl (al-Hol) mini-state' crisis, which is considered a clear and present danger to everyone," read the statement.

"We also urge international human rights organisations to put an immediate and serious plan for rehabilitating women and children in the camp, who were saturated with ISIS ideology, especially with the large number of children and the widespread presence of the group cells in the camp that continue to impart their poisonous ideas to the residents of the camp, particularly women and children," it added.

Read More: 7 people killed in Syria's al-Hol camp in 3 days: RIC

According to data from the UN, al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Syria, hosting about 56,000 people.

Most of al-Hol's residents are Iraqis and Syrians. However, the camp also houses many foreign families thought to have ISIS links.