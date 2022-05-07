Turkey increased attacks in northeast Syria in April: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stated on Friday that a total of two civilians and five SDF fighters were killed by Turkish attacks in the month of April. Moreover, a total of 23 civilians were reported injured.

In April, Turkish-backed forces intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa, Tal Abyad, and Tal Tamr. There has also been an increase in the number of Turkish drone strikes.

The SDF said that Turkey carried out 13 attacks with normal drones and two with suicide drones. It also carried out field attacks with 595 tank shells, artillery shells, and mortars. Additionally, there were three guided-missile attacks and 19 sniper attacks.

In these attacks, 36 houses and three civil institutions were damaged. “The amount of bombs and explosives landed on the civilian homes and farms: 23 tons of explosives,” the SDF said.

“Tens of tons of bombs and shells have landed last month on the civilian farms and houses in Zarkan, Tal Tamir, Ain Isa, Tal Abyad countryside, Manbij, al-Shahbaa, and Kobane,” the SDF said.

The SDF said this caused “huge damages to civilian houses, farms, mosques, schools and water and electricity network, preventing farmers from reaching their farms, and preventing the service repairmen of the Autonomous Administrations from reaching the damaged electricity water network.”

The SDF said there is a need for the international community to put pressure on Turkey to stop the attacks.

The US also expressed concern after Turkey shelled Kobani on April 22.

The US Embassy in Syria called on all parties to de-escalate.

On Friday, Turkish-backed factions fired dozens of rocket shells targeting Tel Rifaat city, Maraanaz, Al-Shahba, Deir Jamal, Ziyarah, Abyan, and Uqaybah in the countryside of Aleppo where Kurdish forces are deployed, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

On Saturday, Turkish-backed forces shelled Assyrian villages.