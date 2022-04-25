Security

US concerned over shelling on Kobani

“We are deeply concerned by reports of shelling on Kobani and deplore any loss of civilian life.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The Turkish Army bombing of Kobani city center on the morning of Friday, Apr. 22, 2022 (Photo: Hawar News Agency)
Syria US Embassy in Syria Kobani Turkish drone strikes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Embassy in Syria early Friday expressed its concerns over reports of shelling on the northern Syrian city of Kobani. 

“We are deeply concerned by reports of shelling on Kobani and deplore any loss of civilian life,” the embassy tweeted. 

“The United States calls on all parties to deescalate.”

On Friday, Turkish forces fired artillery shells into the city center of Kobani, injuring at least two civilians.

In recent days, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa, Tal Abyad, and Tal Tamr in the Hasakah province.

Turkey has also markedly increased its drone attacks on northeast Syria.

