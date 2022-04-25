US concerned over shelling on Kobani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Embassy in Syria early Friday expressed its concerns over reports of shelling on the northern Syrian city of Kobani.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of shelling on Kobani and deplore any loss of civilian life,” the embassy tweeted.

“The United States calls on all parties to deescalate.”

On Friday, Turkish forces fired artillery shells into the city center of Kobani, injuring at least two civilians.

Read More: Turkey bombs Kobani city center

In recent days, Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa, Tal Abyad, and Tal Tamr in the Hasakah province.

Read More: Turkey carried out 30 drone attacks since start of 2022: RIC

Turkey has also markedly increased its drone attacks on northeast Syria.