'We are keen on constructively developing ties with Kurdistan Region': Russian CG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Russian Federation is “keen on constructively developing ties” with the Kurdistan Region, said the country’s Consulate General in Erbil, Oleg Levin, on Monday.

“Unfortunately, during the COVID-19 era, the bilateral ties have slowed down a bit, but since this spring, the situation has changed, and relations have developed,” Levin said in a speech he delivered to mark the 77th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War and the 15th anniversary of the official opening of the Russian Consulate General in Erbil.

“Now, a new opportunity has been made available for us. We are keen on constructively developing ties for the interest of Russia, the Kurdistan Region, and our nations,” he said.

The Russian Consulate in Erbil has six employees working in the consular section to serve the people of the Kurdistan Region and Russian citizens residing in the autonomous region, Levin said.

“They are here to develop the bilateral ties in all different sectors and to help with expanding the cultural exchanges,” he added.

Levin noted that education relations between Moscow and Erbil are considerable.

“Annually, the Russian government allocates 35 scholarships for the Kurdistan Region students at Russian universities,” he said.

Levin also noted that the major Russian oil and gas companies Gazprom and Rosneft operate in the Kurdistan Region. They have projects in Erbil, Sulaimani, and Dohuk provinces.

“Gazprom and Rosneft companies also offer scholarships in oil studies for its Kurdish employees,” he said.

“In 2014, when the ISIS terrorists were only 30 kilometers away from Erbil, and all oil companies left their work in the Kurdistan Region, Gazprom continued its work here,” he added.