Turkish airstrike kills several people in an airstrike near Chamchamal in the province of Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two Turkish drones bombed a car near the town of Chamchamal in the Sulaimani province on Saturday, killing all five passengers, according to local sources.

Specifically, the bombing took place in the village of Tw-taqal at the foothills of Khal Khalan. This is an area where security sources report the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is active.

Hemin Bahjat, director of the Akh-Jalar district, told Kurdistan 24, that "the bombing targeted a car carrying five people, and, according to our information, all of them were killed."

The PKK prevented the entry of firefighters into the area. According to local sources, Turkish drones are still flying over the area, which has also prevented Kurdish security forces from entering the area.

Much of the decades-long conflict between the PKK and Ankara has taken place in the mountainous areas of the Kurdistan Region, where border towns and their inhabitants are at risk of being targeted.

Officials from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have repeatedly called on Turkey and the PKK to take their fight away from civilian areas, as thousands have been displaced, and suffered damage to their farms, livestock, or other property. Others have suffered serious injury or even death as a result of skirmishes or Turkish bombardment of suspected PKK positions.