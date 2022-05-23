Syrian Kurdish official calls on ceasefire guarantors to stop Turkish shelling

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), Ilham Ahmed called on ceasefire guarantors to stop Turkish shelling and attacks in northeast Syria on Monday.

“The Turkish attack on the multicultural region of Tall Tamr which is inhabited by Kurds, Arabs and Assyrians is a continuation of the genocidal approach against our people,” Ahmed tweeted.

“These attacks need to be stopped especially by the states that guaranteed the ceasefire agreement.”

Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish Army continue to target SDF-held areas across northeast Syria despite separate ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia and Turkey and the United States implemented in October 2019 to halt fighting between Turkey and the SDF.

Since April, Turkey and Turkish-backed groups have increased attacks on the northeast.

Turkish forces shelled villages in the countryside of Hasakah’s Tal Tamr in northeast Syria on Sunday.