Inclusive Labor Market: KRG, Germany’s GIZ Market Stress on More Employment Opportunities for Persons with Disabilities

“The declaration is not just a political document; it is a promise to millions of people worldwide,” that face barriers every day, Spriesterbach added, calling for greater multilateral collaboration among partners.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on Wednesday—a United Nations-observed day held annually on December 3 to promote the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities—the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MoLSA) co-hosted the Sheyan Forum.

The one-day event, organized in collaboration with Germany's GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) and held in Erbil, stressed the urgent need for increased employment opportunities for persons with disabilities in the private sector.

The forum brought together officials from various KRG ministries, representatives from the German Consulate General in Erbil, private companies, unions of persons with disabilities, and international organizations. Participants discussed actionable steps toward creating an inclusive labor market that delivers more jobs for this demographic.

The collaboration underscores Germany's long-term commitment to the region, channeled through GIZ. As a federally owned enterprise for sustainable development, GIZ's mandate in Iraq focuses on supporting economic development, job creation, and good governance, particularly for vulnerable groups, including the internally displaced and refugees.

Due to the country’s conflict-ridden history, Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, is home to an estimated three million persons with disabilities.

Zakia Said Salih, the KRG MoLSA Deputy Minister, highlighted the KRG's progress in expanding educational and training opportunities for persons with disabilities. In her speech, she emphasized a core principle driving the ministry’s work.

“Our vision is of a labour market that is defined by talents, not barriers,” Salih stated, noting that greater private sector engagement was one of six key recommendations for improving the inclusion of persons with disabilities.

The Amman-Berlin Declaration as a Guide

Kerstin Spriesterbach, the German Consul for Economic Cooperation and Development at the Consulate General in Erbil, stressed the necessity of collaborative approaches to advance inclusion. She specifically highlighted the importance of the Amman-Berlin Declaration on Global Disability Inclusion, a 2025 political document aimed at improving the rights of persons with disabilities worldwide, particularly in international development and humanitarian action.

The German diplomat referred to the Declaration as a “guide” for these efforts, noting that Iraq is among over 100 countries and organizations that have endorsed the global commitment.

“The declaration is not just a political document; it is a promise to millions of people worldwide,” that face barriers every day, Spriesterbach added, calling for greater multilateral collaboration among partners.

The Declaration was a key outcome of the Third Global Disability Summit (GDS 2025), which was co-hosted by Jordan, Germany, and the International Disability Alliance.

Luigina Blaich, the head of GIZ’s Employment Prospects for the Socio-economic Integration of Refugees, IDPs and Host Communities in Iraq (EPSI) project, affirmed that the forum aligns with German commitments to global development goals.

“This forum reflects both GIZ's mandate and Germany's commitment to ensuring that development efforts benefit persons with disabilities equally—aligned with the 2030 Agenda's principle of 'leaving no one behind,'” Blaich said. She concluded by grounding the issue in human rights: “Employment is not about charity—it is a fundamental human right. Persons with disabilities have the right to work, earn a living with dignity, and participate fully in economic life.”