1 injured by Turkish drone strike near Ain Issa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike injured at least one person near the M4 highway east of Syria's Ain Issa on Sunday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported.

The Syria-based Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that 25-year-old Reda Ali Hussein was injured by a suicide drone in the village of Al-Mushairfa.

According to SOHR, Turkey carried out 29 drone attacks in 2022, killing 17 people and injuring around 56 people.

Since April, the Turkish army and Turkish-backed forces intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa, Tal Abyad, Tal Tamr, and Kurdish villages in northern Aleppo.

There has also been an increase in the number of Turkish drone strikes.

In an interview with ANHA on Sunday, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) spokesperson Aram Hanna said Turkey is escalating its attacks due to the international community's preoccupation with the Russia-Ukraine war.

He called on the international community and all active forces in Syria "to play their positive role that ensures the stability and security of the region."