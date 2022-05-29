Erbil security announces arrest of 'biggest, most dangerous' drug dealer in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's anti-narcotics directorate arrested one of the most dangerous drug dealers operating in the region on Sunday.

In a statement, the directorate explained that "after years of follow-up, information collection, and close monitoring, our forces were able to arrest the accused (S.A.K.) in the Kojar security checkpoint within the independent administration in Soran."

The statement pointed out that the arrested suspect is "one of the biggest drug dealers in the Kurdistan Region," noting that he is from the Rapareen administrative district and travels between Qal'at Diza and Iran.

"The accused has the lion's share in spreading drugs of all kinds, including crystal meth, heroin, and opium in the Kurdistan Region," the statement added.

The directorate indicated that the agencies of the Anti-Narcotics Center in Soran had previously seized large quantities of various types of drugs, narcotic pills, and several vehicles. It also arrested many dealers who worked for the drug kingpin.

According to the statement, the accused supervised a large group that introduced and distributed drugs in the Kurdistan Region. Therefore, his arrest should lead to a dramatic decrease in the spread of illegal narcotics in Erbil province.

The sale and consumption of any non-prescription narcotics are strictly forbidden in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Kurdish and Iraqi authorities often intercept shipments of drugs passing through Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, mainly in the provinces of Basra, Diyala, Erbil, and Sulaimani.

A rehabilitation center dedicated solely to drug addiction treatment is to be built in a joint public-private sector project in Erbil.