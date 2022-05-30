JICA Chief Representative briefs PM Barzani on agency’s projects in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a delegation from Japan’s International Cooperation Agency (JICA) led by its Chief Representative, Gen Yoneda, in his office in Erbil on Monday.

Yoneda briefed Prime Minister Barzani on the projects that the agency is implementing in cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the water, sewage, electricity, and agriculture sectors. These projects include the setup of Erbil city’s master plan, the hydroelectric station in Deraluk town in Dohuk province, the water project in Halabja Province, and the renovation of Sulaimani’s museum.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked JICA for its support and cooperation with the KRG. He also expressed his hope that the KRG and JICA can further develop their cooperation and that the KRG can learn from Japan’s experience when it comes to developing the Kurdistan Region’s infrastructure.

Last week, Barzani also discussed expanding cooperation with JICA with its president, Dr. Akihiko Tanaka, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland.

“We know that our farmers need new tractors, harvesters, and planting equipment; entrepreneurs need small loans and tax breaks for startups to grow,” the prime minister tweeted after their meeting. “Japan has common synergies with our people.”

“JICA President Akihiko Tanaka and I discussed how they can support these goals,” he added.

“JICA aims to promote international cooperation and the sound development of the Japanese and global economy by supporting the socioeconomic development, recovery, or economic stability of developing regions,” read an official JICA press release.