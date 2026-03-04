Iraq and Iran Stress Border Security as Tehran Resumes Missile Strikes on Israel

Iraq and Iran discussed border security after Iran resumed missile strikes on Israel. Iraq's adviser offered condolences over Iranian deaths, while both sides stressed cooperation to prevent regional threats.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized the need to safeguard shared border security during a phone call held on Wednesday evening, March 4, 2026, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, al-Araji conveyed condolences to Araghchi over the killing of Ali Khamenei, described as the leader of the Islamic Revolution, along with a number of senior military commanders and civilians, following joint US and Israeli strikes.

For his part, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Iraq’s position and condemned what he described as crimes committed by the United States and Israel against the Iranian people. He underscored the necessity of confronting what he termed acts of aggression.

A significant portion of the conversation focused on bilateral security coordination. Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and maintaining continuous coordination to protect their common borders and prevent any threats that could destabilize the region.

In a parallel development, international sources reported that a number of missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel.

Israeli air defense systems are reportedly on high alert and actively working to intercept the incoming missiles. The Israeli Home Front Command said urgent and direct alerts were sent via mobile phones in recent minutes to residents in areas under potential missile threat.

Authorities called on citizens to act responsibly, immediately enter protected shelters upon hearing warning sirens, and remain there until further official instructions are issued. Exiting shelters, officials stressed, is permitted only after receiving clear and formal guidance.

Residents were urged to strictly follow the directives of the Israeli Home Front Command, emphasizing that adherence to safety instructions is critical to protecting lives amid the ongoing escalation.