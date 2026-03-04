Wave of Strikes Hits PMF Bases in Iraq as Syria Reinforces Borders Amid Regional Escalation

strikes hit three PMF bases in Iraq, killing one fighter. Meanwhile, Syria reinforced its borders with Iraq and Lebanon, ordering all groups to avoid launching operations from its territory to prevent deeper involvement in the regional conflict.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A series of missile and drone strikes targeted bases affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) across three Iraqi provinces early Wednesday, resulting in casualties, as regional tensions continue to intensify.

According to a security source speaking to Iraqi media, missiles struck a desert area in Muthanna province near the city of Samawah. Preliminary reports indicate that three PMF members were wounded in the attack.

In Anbar province, a PMF base in the Akashat area, administratively linked to al-Qaim district, was also targeted. Details surrounding the strike remain unclear, but initial information suggests it was carried out either by drone or missile.

Within the same wave of attacks, another PMF base in Diyala province was hit by a drone. A security source confirmed that one member of the force was killed in that strike.

No official party has so far claimed responsibility or provided further clarification regarding the perpetrators behind the coordinated attacks.

Syria Tightens Border Deployment

Against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States, the Syrian military announced on Wednesday that it has reinforced its positions along the country’s borders with Iraq and Lebanon.

In a statement, the Syrian army command said it has intensified troop deployments along the shared frontiers as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and maintain border control amid the expanding regional crisis.

The deployed units include border guard brigades and intelligence forces tasked with monitoring cross-border movements, countering smuggling activities, and preventing unlawful operations.

A security source in Damascus further indicated that, in light of the growing confrontation between Tehran, Israel, and Washington, the Syrian army has issued strict field orders aimed at preventing the launch of any military operations from Syrian territory — whether by the Syrian Democratic Forces or groups affiliated with Iran — in an effort to shield Syria from deeper military entanglement.