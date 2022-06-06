'KDP still seeks Iraqi presidency': Rebar Ahmed

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed told a press conference on Monday that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) still seeks the Iraqi presidency.

"The KDP still sticking to its stance and candidate for the position of Iraq's president," Ahmed told the press conference. "It is a big honor for me to be nominated for this position."

Ahmed revealed that meetings between the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) were positive and that the two parties have established a better understanding between them.

"The PUK-KDP meetings never discussed the issue of Iraq's presidency or anything else related to Baghdad," he said. "They only discussed Kurdistan's political situation."

Ahmed stated that "the KDP will continue having dialogue here in the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad to achieve a better understanding between KDP and the other political parties."

He added that the political process in Iraq is slowing down, pointing out that "the position of Iraq's president is not the reason for slowing down the political process in Iraq. The internal dispute inside the Shiite house is the reason."

"The Shiite-Shiite dispute is the reason behind the political problems in Iraq that are hindering the formation of the government," Ahmed stressed. "I hope we can soon see a powerful government formed, with which the KRG (Kurdistan Regional Government) can solve the outstanding Erbil-Baghdad problems."

Ahmed's nomination came after the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruled against the KDP's previous presidential candidate Hoshyar Zebari, who has served as Iraq's foreign minister in the past.

Ahmed, 54, has been the Kurdistan Region's Minister of Interior since 2019. He is fluent in Arabic and proficient in English. He has a master's degree in national security and has long held a senior position in the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC).