Erbil to participate in project to reduce number of stray dogs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Erbil Governorate announced its plan to participate in a global project that aims to resolve the problem posed by the increasing numbers of stray dogs in the province on Monday.

The decision came during a meeting held by Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw with representatives of the British Animal Welfare Society (MAYHEW), the governorate said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

According to the statement, they discussed a project to combat the increase of stray dogs and vaccinate them to prevent the spread of diseases.

The project has already been successfully implemented in many countries.

The statement pointed out that the project will soon be implemented by (MAYHEW) in Erbil in cooperation with the governorate. The Governor of Erbil expressed his readiness to provide all forms of facilities and assistance to the association to implement this project successfully.

The governorate explained that the spread of stray dogs in the streets, markets, and public places spreads disease and endangers citizens, especially children. These risks prompted the governorate to address this problem.