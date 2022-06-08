Explosive-laden drone injures 3 on Erbil-Pirmam Road

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – There was an explosion on Erbil-Pirmam road on Wednesday evening, a Kurdistan 24 correspondent reported.

According to the correspondent, the explosion occurred near the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) consulate and damaged several cars there.

The Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counterterrorism (CTD) revealed that “an explosive-laden drone attacked the road between Erbil and Pirmam at 9:35 pm and three civilians were injured.”

Additionally, three cars and a restaurant in the area were damaged.

Saman Barzanji, the Kurdistan Region Minister of Health stated that “within the first moment of the explosion, a large number of ambulances, emergency vehicles and physicians rushed to the scene”.

