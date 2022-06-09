Turkish drone strike injures person in Qamishlo 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike injured a person in Qamishlo, Syria, on Thursday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported.

Also, the Syria-based Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that Turkey bombed a building near a cemetery in the Maysalun neighborhood east of Qamishlo city.

So far, it's unclear if the injured person has a military or civilian background.

Turkey has increased the number of its drone strikes against targets across northeast Syria in recent months.

According to SOHR, Turkey carried out a total of 31 drone strikes in 2022 that killed 20 people, including six women and two children, and injured 62.

Turkey has recently threatened to launch a new cross-border operation to "clean up" Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij.

Read More: Turkey ready to attack Tal Rifaat and Manbij: Erdogan

After Turkey carried out a major cross-border operation, codenamed Operation Peace Spring, against Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire agreements with Ankara.

Turkey has complained the agreements were not implemented, while the SDF has accused Turkey of continuously violating ceasefires by shelling and drone strikes.

Read More: US reiterates warning to Turkey against attacking Rojava, as concern grows over UN aid program for Idlib

Russia and the US have warned Ankara against launching a new military operation in northern Syria.