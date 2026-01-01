US Renews ‘Do Not Travel’ Advisory for Russia Amid Security and Detention Risks

The advisory, reissued this week without changes, warns of threats including terrorism, wrongful detention, and the arbitrary enforcement of local laws.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States has renewed its “Do Not Travel” advisory for Russia, citing heightened security risks, arbitrary law enforcement practices, and limited consular assistance for American citizens.

The advisory, reissued this week without changes, warns of threats including terrorism, wrongful detention, and the arbitrary enforcement of local laws. It comes as the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, further worsening security conditions across the country.

According to the US State Department, American officials have severely limited capacity to assist citizens in Russia following the reduction of staff at the US Embassy in Moscow and the suspension of operations at US consulates.

“US citizens in Russia should leave immediately,” the advisory states, warning that Russian authorities frequently question and threaten Americans without justification. The department noted precedents in which Russian security services have detained US nationals on what it described as false charges, denying them fair treatment and securing convictions without credible evidence.

The advisory also cautioned travelers against bringing electronic devices into Russia, emphasizing that all communications and devices should be assumed to be monitored by Russian authorities.

In addition, the State Department highlighted significant financial challenges caused by international sanctions, noting that US debit and credit cards no longer function in Russia and that electronic money transfers from the United States are nearly impossible.

The renewed warning underscores Washington’s ongoing concern about the safety and legal rights of American citizens in Russia amid deteriorating diplomatic relations and ongoing conflict in the region.