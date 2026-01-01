Smaquli Dam Reaches Full Capacity, Boosting Agriculture and Tourism in Koya

Built in 2017, Smaquli Dam has a storage capacity of eight million cubic meters of water, and its overflow is vital for agricultural lands downstream, where thousands of acres are planted with fruits and vegetables.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Smaquli Dam, the largest dam in Erbil province’s Koya district, has reached its maximum capacity and overflowed following recent heavy rainfall, marking a significant boost for the region’s agriculture and tourism sectors.

The dam is the fourth in the area to reach full capacity during the current rainy season, a development welcomed by farmers, gardeners, and local residents. Built in 2017, Smaquli Dam has a storage capacity of eight million cubic meters of water, and its overflow is vital for agricultural lands downstream, where thousands of acres are planted with fruits and vegetables.

According to figures released by the Kurdistan Region General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology, Koya district recorded 29 millimeters of rain over the past 24 hours, raising total rainfall for the season to around 330 millimeters. This represents a sharp increase compared to last year, when the average rainfall in the district remained below 200 millimeters.

Officials and residents say improved weather conditions, coupled with heavy rainfall and snowfall, have significantly lifted morale among farmers, shepherds, and those dependent on seasonal agriculture. Last year, both the agriculture and tourism sectors suffered from low rainfall and declining water levels in reservoirs.

Thanks to its mountainous terrain and favorable geography, the Koya district hosts several medium-sized dams and water ponds that serve as key resources for farming and tourism. Smaquli Dam is regarded as one of the district’s strategic projects, playing a central role in water security, revitalizing tourism, and contributing to the local economy and overall GDP.