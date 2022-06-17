KRG delegation visits Turkey 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) arrived in Ankara, Turkey, on Friday for an official visit, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

Enhancing trade ties and border security between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region are on the delegation’s agenda, according to Kurdistan 24’s correspondent in Ankara.

He added that the delegation includes a number of high-ranking Kurdish ministers and officials.

They are set to meet with their Turkish counterparts.

Over 1,000 Turkish companies operate in the Kurdistan Region in numerous sectors, including energy and construction.

In mid-April, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul and discussed bilateral ties. He later announced that trade and investment were on the top of Barzani’s agenda.

Since becoming prime minister in 2019, Barzani has visited Turkey twice and met with the country’s top officials.

In a recent forum held between the Kurdistan 24 Research and Survey Center and Al Sharq Forum think tank, the importance of economic and energy ties between Ankara and Erbil was emphasized.

During that panel, energy expert Howri Mansurbger argued that supporting the KRG is in Turkey’s national security interest.