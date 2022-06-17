Culture

Big Village documentary nominated for Dutch Directors Guild Award

"Big Village was an adventure to make - not in the last place because of its digital form. We made something we had never seen before," Shalmashi told Kurdistan 24.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Beri Shalmashi with her father in the village of Gewrede in Iraqi Kurdistan (Photo: Beri Shalmashi)
Beri Shalmashi with her father in the village of Gewrede in Iraqi Kurdistan (Photo: Beri Shalmashi)
Kurdistan Netherlands Dutch Directors Guild Big Village Gewredê Kurdish Diaspora

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The online documentary Big Village directed by Dutch Kurdish screenwriter and film director Beri Shalmashi and documentary film researcher Lyangelo Vasquez was nominated for the Dutch Directors Guild Award.

"Big Village was an adventure to make - not in the last place because of its digital form. We made something we had never seen before," Shalmashi told Kurdistan 24 on Friday.

"I am happy the industry and my fellow directors at the respected Dutch Directors Guild show us recognition and support for such a marginalized story: that of the Iranian Kurdish diaspora, struggle and history.'

The online documentary 'Big Village' tells the story of Iranian Kurdish refugees living in a village called Gewredê in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, where Shalmashi spent the first years of her childhood.

"We went back to the roots of my parents their political veins in Kurdistan and Iran, a journey that asked a lot from a lot of people," Shalmashi also tweeted. "This is not a movie, it's a monument. Thank you fellow directors for your recognition."

Founded in January 1998, the Dutch Directors Guild (DDG) is the Dutch association for audiovisual directors.

The association has more than 400 members that work in film, television, radio, digital storytelling, animation, and commercials.

On Wednesday, June 29, the DDG will present the awards in eleven categories. 

Read More: Dutch Kurdish filmmaker wins top photography award in Netherlands

Big Village has already received several nominations, including Prix Europa, and awards such as the First Prize Zilveren Camera, a top photography award in the Netherlands in 2021.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive