2 women killed in Syria's al-Hol camp: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Internal Security Forces (Asayish in Kurdish) found the bodies of two women in the third section of northeastern Syria's al-Hol camp, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Friday.

The SOHR report said one displaced Syrian woman and one unidentified woman were killed.

The majority of al-Hol's residents are Iraqi refugees and displaced Syrians. However, the camp also houses many foreigners thought to have ISIS links.

Murders and violence have plagued the camp. According to SOHR data, at least 20 people have been killed there since the beginning of this year. ISIS is the main suspect behind most of these murders.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) has attempted to return Iraqi refugees in al-Hol in coordination with Baghdad.

Moreover, the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) also launched an initiative two years ago to have Syrians in the camp return to their homes with guarantees from Arab leaders.

On June 5, a high-level UN delegation, including the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, visited al-Hol to find solutions to repatriate Iraqis from the camp.

On June 14, the management of al-Hol warned that Turkish threats to launch a new operation in northeast Syria against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) could enable ISIS in Syria and al-Hol to reorganize.

In October 2019, when Turkey launched an operation to capture Tal Abyad and Serekaniye, hundreds of imprisoned ISIS members escaped.

Apart from Iraqis and Syrians, Yezidi women who were kidnapped by ISIS during its genocide now live in al-Hol.

Hundreds of them are still missing despite calls from Yezidi activists to find them.

The Yezidi House in Syria's Cizere canton announced on Friday that a Yezidi girl named Rosetta Haji Bajo was released from al-Hol after being found by the Internal Security Forces (Asayish in Kurdish).

She was born in Sinjar and kidnapped by ISIS in August 2014. She was living in al-Hol after the SDF liberated Baghouz from ISIS in 2019.