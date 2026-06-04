Kurdistan Region President Reaffirms Commitment to Climate Action on World Environment Day

In a statement posted on X, the Kurdistan Region President praised environmental activists, organizations, and institutions across the Kurdistan Region for their efforts to preserve the region's natural environment and scenic beauty.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — On the occasion of World Environment Day on Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations to environmentalists and organizations, emphasizing that protecting the environment is a shared national responsibility and reaffirming the Kurdistan Region's commitment to tackling climate change.

In a statement posted on X, the Kurdistan Region President praised environmental activists, organizations, and institutions across the Kurdistan Region for their efforts to preserve the region's natural environment and scenic beauty.

“Today, on World Environment Day, I extend my greetings and appreciation to all the environmentalists, organizations, and relevant institutions in the Kurdistan Region who are sincerely working to protect our homeland's natural environment and beauty,” he said.

Barzani stressed that environmental protection and addressing the impacts of climate change are not solely government responsibilities, but collective national and humanitarian obligations.

“It is the responsibility of all of us—in educational institutions, families, media outlets, and organizations—to work together to promote environmental awareness and reduce the risks facing our country's natural environment,” he stated.

The Kurdistan Region president also reiterated the region's commitment to cooperating with the federal government and international partners on environmental issues.

“We reaffirm that the Kurdistan Region remains committed, as always, to cooperation and joint action with the Federal Government of Iraq and the international community in taking the necessary measures to protect natural resources and ensure a healthy environment and a better future for our coming generations,” Barzani said.

He concluded by wishing everyone a happy World Environment Day.

World Environment Day is observed annually on June 5 and is led by the United Nations Environment Program to encourage global action on environmental protection. The day serves as a platform to raise awareness about pressing environmental challenges, including climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, and desertification.

Like many parts of the Middle East, the Kurdistan Region has faced increasing environmental pressures in recent years, including recurring droughts, water scarcity, rising temperatures, and the impacts of climate change. Kurdish officials have repeatedly called for greater regional and international cooperation to address these challenges and protect natural resources for future generations.